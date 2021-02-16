Former MTSU & CFL QB Logan Kilgore joins Arkansas State staff

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another All-Sun Belt standout will be on Butch Jones coaching staff.
Logan Kilgore announced he’s leaving the CFL to come to A-State. He had 5 starts in 2019 for Edmonton, accounting for 1,259 yards and 9 touchdowns. Logan also played for Toronto (2014, 2016) & Hamilton (2017) in his career north of the border.
Logan is familiar with A-State. He was the Middle Tennessee starting QB in 2012 when the Red Wolves beat the Blue Raiders for the Sun Belt title. Kilgore is top 5 in MTSU history in 7 different categories. He’s 1st in passing touchdowns (53), 2nd in passing yards (7,849), and 4th in completion percentage (61.0%) to name a few.
