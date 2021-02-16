Greene County Tech & Melbourne are the Hot Shots of the Week (2/8/21 - 2/12/21)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Hot Shots of the Week for February 8th through the 12th. Over 1,000 total votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page.
Boys Winner: Greene County Tech
Greene County Tech beats Valley View in the boys ballot by 81 votes. George Smith and Hunter Wilkerson go around the arc, Jared Noel gets triple twine. The Eagles beat Nettleton 60-52 on February 8th.
Girls Winner: Melbourne
Melbourne beats Walnut Ridge in the girls ballot by 665 votes. Jenna Lawrence clutch from the charity stripe. The Razorback commit hit game winning free throws with no time left. The Lady Bearkats beat Marmaduke 45 - 43 on February 9th to move to 23-1.
