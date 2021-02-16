Heater used to thaw frozen pipes blamed for house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire officials say a kerosene heater used to thaw a family’s frozen pipes was to blame for a fire that ravaged their home.
Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, several Jonesboro Fire Department trucks, engines, and battalions responded to the 700-block of North Patrick.
When they arrived, they could see “heavy smoke” coming from the home.
According to a news release JFD shared on social media, in addition to battling the frigid temperatures, firefighters “encountered areas of double, and in some areas, triple layers of ceiling made from different materials. This made initial access to the fire in the attic difficult.”
Once crews reached the fire area, they managed to swiftly knock down the flames.
After inspecting the scene and speaking with the family, all of whom managed to get out of their burning home safely, it was determined a kerosene torpedo-style heater used to thaw frozen pipes in the crawl space sparked the fire.
“The heater caused a fire under the floor which spread up the walls and into the attic,” JFD said.
