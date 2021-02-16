Passenger killed when vehicle slides off road

OREGON COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 67-year-old man died Sunday when the vehicle he was riding in slid off the road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened Feb. 14 at 3:55 p.m. on Highway M, five miles north of Koshkonong in Oregon County.
Hattie L. Russell, 64, was northbound when her 2010 Ford Escape slid off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Oregon County Coroner Tom Clary pronounced one of her passengers, 67-year-old William W. Russell, dead at the scene at 4:55 p.m.
An ambulance took another passenger, 50-year-old Steven L. Hollingshad, to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment of moderate injuries.
The report did not state if Russell was injured. She and her passengers were all residents of Koshkonong.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.