Winter Storm: 3-4″ of snow possible in Jonesboro, more in eastern counties

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Before Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri had time to dig out from a record-breaking winter storm, the National Weather Service issued a second Winter Storm Warning.
Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan predicts some parts of the Region 8 coverage area could receive another 4-8 inches of snow.
“This one might have some more sleet involved to lower the accumulation, but the impacts will be the same,” he said.
“Here in Jonesboro, we’ll probably get 3-4 inches,” Meteorologist Bryan McCormick said Wednesday, adding that some of our eastern counties could get 4-8 inches.
The window of heaviest snow, according to McCormick, will be between the hours of 4 and 10 p.m. Wednesday, followed by lingering snow showers Thursday morning.
The one positive, according to Meteorologist Bryan McCormick, is that this will be a “wet snow that’ll compact into snowballs, snowmen, etc.”
But he and Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry both warn that it will also create more slick streets and highways.
This second Winter Storm Warning, which was issued around noon Tuesday, is expected to last through 6 p.m. Thursday.
It comes on the heels of Monday’s winter storm which dumped heavy snow and set new records for cold temperatures.
As with that storm, our meteorologists—Zach Holder, Castleberry, McCormick, and Vaughan—will be keeping a close watch on the developments and provide immediate reports.
The snow moved in early Wednesday morning, undoing all the work state and local crews had done to clear the roads.
By 3 a.m., streets and highways were covered with another coated of wet snow, making for very slick travel, according to Jonesboro & Craighead County E911 Director Jeff Presley.
Here are the links to the latest road conditions in Arkansas and surrounding states:
- Arkansas: https://idrivearkansas.com
- Missouri: http://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html
- Tennessee: https://smartway.tn.gov/traffic
Here are the links to report power outages in your area:
For those looking for a warm place to stay, a few warming shelters have opened:
Black Oak
- New Hope Baptist Church, 101 S. Main, gym open 24 hours a day all week. Free meals, hot showers (must bring own towels), and a washer/dryer provided. Cots available for those needing to spend the night (must bring own blankets). For more information, call Pastor Heath Hawkins at 870-761-3599, Randy Couch at 870-974-2743, or Justin Cook at 870-275-3242.
- Harrisburg Community Center, 200 W. South St., has food, cots, supplies, and a place for people to spend the night. Those needing assistance getting to the shelter should call the Poinsett Co. Sheriff’s Office at 870-578-2116.
- Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church, open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday
- Allen and Parker Parks, open 3:30-9 p.m. weekdays, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday
- The Salvation Army in Jonesboro, located at 800 Cate Ave., has opened a 24-hour warming center.
Kennett
- Safehaven, 1201 Ely Rd., for homeless and stranded motorists.
- Abundant Life Assembly, 1902 St. Francis St., open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Slicer Street Church of Christ, 310 Slicer St., open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Paragould
- Greater Vision Church and Eastside Baptist Church warming center, 529 East Court St., open 24 hours through Feb. 19. Greater Vision Church will also provide overnight shelter.
- Labor Park building, 309 S. 6th St., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Mission Outreach, 901 E. Lake St., open for hot meals.
