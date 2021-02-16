State of emergency declared following burst water main

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - A state of emergency has been declared in Corning following a water main break.
Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller announced the declaration in a Wednesday news release shared on social media.
It comes two days after the city reported a burst water main caused by freezing temperatures.
On Feb. 17, the town’s leaders said that progress was being made, but that it was a “slow process.”
“The experts are telling us it will take 400,000 gallons to fill the lines and we are at around 300,000 this morning,” they stated online. “Understandably, any pulled from that slows the process.”
Miller said his office and the Corning Police Department were distributing bottled water to everyone.
He also urged residents to use melted snow to flush toilets to reduce the strain on the struggling water supply.
“Please, bear with us and, hopefully, in 24 hours we will all be able to smile a little easier,” Miller said.
Water is also available at city hall. Those needing it delivered should call 870-857-6001 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
