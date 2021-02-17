A-State alum Jake Mizell named Red Wolves rugby head coach

Following his time at Arkansas State, he accepted a position with the University of Oklahoma men’s rugby team where he was the forwards coach, recruiting coordinator, and strength and conditioning coach for a short period. Afterwards Mizell moved to Colorado, where he played for the Glendale Raptors and helped them to a Pacific Rugby Premiership Championship. From there he moved on to Spring Hill College in 2016 where he coached the forwards for the men’s and women’s teams.