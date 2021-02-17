3 Arkansas State bowling postpones Mid-Winter Invitational

Due to inclement weather in Jonesboro, the Arkansas State Women’s Bowling team has postponed its home event, the Mid-Winter Invitational.
The Mid-Winter Invitational is now scheduled for March 12-14 at the Hijinx Family Bowling Center in Jonesboro.
A-State’s next scheduled event is the Big Red Invitational (Feb. 26-28) in Lincoln, Neb.
Fans can keep up with the Arkansas State women’s bowling team by following the squad on Twitter (@AStateBowling) and by liking the Arkansas State Women’s Bowling page on Facebook.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.