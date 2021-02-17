#3 Arkansas State bowling postpones Mid-Winter Invitational

By Miya Garrett - Arkansas State Athletics | February 17, 2021 at 2:32 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 2:32 PM

Due to inclement weather in Jonesboro, the Arkansas State Women’s Bowling team has postponed its home event, the Mid-Winter Invitational.

The Mid-Winter Invitational is now scheduled for March 12-14 at the Hijinx Family Bowling Center in Jonesboro.

A-State’s next scheduled event is the Big Red Invitational (Feb. 26-28) in Lincoln, Neb.

