Arkansas State women’s golf finishes 3rd at First Coast Classic

The second-lowest round in program history helped the Arkansas State women’s golf team to a third-place finish at the First Coast Classic that wrapped up Tuesday at Deerwood Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla.
After inclement weather suspended play on Monday midway through the second round, A-State completed the round with a score of 286 (-3), the second-lowest round in program history. Eight of the top nine low rounds in program history have come since the start of the 2019-20 season.
The Red Wolves turned in a final round of 300 (+12) to place third, three strokes back of Troy for second. Host North Florida won the event with a total of 858 (-6). A-State totaled 877 (+13) for the event, the second-lowest three round total in program history. The top six low three-round totals in program history have been set since the start of the 2019-20 season.
Placing tied for fifth individually, Olivia Schmidt led the Red Wolves. She carded a second round 2-under par 70 and closed out the event with a 1-under par 71 to total 214 (-2) for the week. Her total of 214 ties for the third-lowest total in program history, one stroke behind her record set in the season opener this season.
Elise Schultz posted her first bogey-free round with a 3-under par 69 in the second round and a final round 76 (+4) placed her tied for 14th overall. Sydni Leung tied for 17th with a total of 221 (+5), Grayson Gladden was 23rd at 225 (+9) and Kayla Burke tied for 45th at 232 (+16). Maria Jose Atristain Vega played as an individual and finished tied for 27th with a total of 227 (+11).
The Red Wolves are slated to return to action March 15-16 at the Houston Baptist University Women’s Intercollegiate. For the latest on A-State women’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateGolf), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) and Instagram (@astatewgolf).
First Coast Classic
Par 72 | Deerwood CC | Jacksonville, Fla.
3. Arkansas State | 292-285-300=877 (+13)
T5. Olivia Schmidt | 73-70-71=214 (-2)
T14. Elise Schultz | 75-69-76=220 (+4)
T17. Sydni Leung | 70-74-77=221 (+5)
23. Grayson Gladden | 74-72-79=225 (+9)
27. Maria Jose Atristain Vega* | 71-76-80=227 (+11)
T45. Kayla Burke | 78-78-76=232 (+16)
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.