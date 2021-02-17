Braxton Burnside reflects after #20 Arkansas softball season opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 Razorback is off to a great start in 2021.
Paragould native Braxton Burnside hit 2 home runs and had 4 RBI February 11th, but Arkansas fell to Oklahoma State 12-11. Burnside had a zoom press conference on Tuesday to discuss the season opener and moving forward.
“I think we’re just trying to build off that,” she said. “It’s game 1 of 50 plus games. And so we’re not going to win anything with that game, we’re not going to lose anything with that game. But what we can do is we can learn a lot. We weren’t clean on defense. We did some really really good things at the plate. We didn’t pitch as well as we should be, but like I said it’s game 1. Everybody has just one small thing that we can take away, and that’s super important.”
Arkansas is ranked #20 in the NFCA poll. They won’t travel to Arlington, TX for the Maverick Classic due to winter weather conditions. They’re currently exploring adding replacement games this week.
