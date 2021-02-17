Escaped inmate back behind bars

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County Detention Center inmate who walked away from a work site faces a new felony escape charge.
According to Sheriff Steve Franks, 19-year-old Joseph G. Bridges walked away from the work release center on Sunday, Feb. 14.
He was “quickly apprehended and is back in custody,” Franks said in a Wednesday news release.
Bridges was serving 120 days of work release for theft of property and theft of motor vehicle charges.
He is now charged with felony escape, and his work release sentence has been revoked.
