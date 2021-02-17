Feb. 17: Another Winter Storm makes its way into Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, Feb. 17. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Snow showers moved in early this morning, covering up freshly plowed streets and highways.
On-and-off snowfall continues from today through tonight and into Thursday morning.
Many of us will come away with 4″ of fresh snow during this time.
Near-record cold air is set to retreat northward as we head into the weekend, however.
Warm air battles back into Region 8 with daily highs climbing into the 40s and 50s by early next week.
A few rain showers are possible on Sunday.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A new Winter Storm Warning means a new round of trouble on Region 8 roads. We have live team coverage of conditions and what’s being done to keep you safe.
To make sure his streets were safe to travel on, one Region 8 mayor went the extra mile.
It wasn’t all work and white-knuckle driving. While some took a snow day, others took to the hills to enjoy the snow.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
