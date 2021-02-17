Mayor goes extra mile to ensure city streets are safe from snow

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - The snowfall has stopped. Now it’s a race to get the snow off the roads before the second wave. One mayor is making sure the streets are safe in his city.
Harrisburg Mayor Justin Kimble has been hard at work on a tractor removing snow from the roads.
“I just jumped on this tractor yesterday. Worked until about 11 last night. I got back up and finished these city streets today. Trying to get them cleaned off, so they’re a little easier passable anyway,” said Kimble.
Kimble says that he has all of his street crews out, and they’re working day and night. He’s working along with them.
“I’ve got a strong commitment to the city, people who live in the city. Just trying to help a little bit. I’m not scared to get my hands dirty,” Kimble said.
He says that they’ll be back out Wednesday night or Thursday morning. While his crews aren’t used to this much snow, he says they are doing the best they can.
Kimble’s message for drivers is simple:
“If you don’t have to get out, don’t get out. Just stay at home. Call somebody that has a four-wheel-drive if you need to go to the store. Just be real careful. We’re trying our best,” Kimble said.
Kimble says that if you lose power or heat, they have a warming center set up at the new community center located at 200 West South Street. They have 30 beds available.
Call the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at 870-578-2116 for more information.
