Postal service deliveries temporarily suspended in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The winter weather has caused the United States Postal Service to temporarily suspend retail and delivery operations until further notice at three Jonesboro post office locations.
According to a media release from the USPS, the Nettleton Branch at 4808 East Nettleton, the ASU Branch at 105 North Caraway Road and the Main Branch at 310 East Street will be temporarily suspended.
Also, the retail and delivery services at the post offices in Parkin at 111 W. Front Street, Tupelo 11220 Highway 17 South and Viola at 9971 Highway 62 West will be temporarily suspended.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
