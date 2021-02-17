School district has traditional no school snow day

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - In the virtual world we live in, several people fear that no school “snow days” are a thing of the past. But one Poinsett County school decided to have a traditional snow day Tuesday.
Superintendent Mark Wright with the Marked Tree School District said that it has been a rough school year.
The coronavirus pandemic has been hard on students, teachers, and parents. He said they deserve the day off.
“It’s just an opportunity for us to enjoy being in each other’s presence. School is important, and it certainly has its place, but there are bigger things going on in the world right now than spending time doing work on a virtual day,” said Wright.
Wright claims they have been planning on having a traditional snow day since November.
“We wanted our kids and our parents to take a break. A mental break of sorts,” said Wright.
The whole administration agreed it was something important for children to enjoy and so that families can step back and catch their breath.
