Winter Storm freezes garbage removal

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in at least two Northeast Arkansas towns will need to wait until the snow melts or the roads clear before their trash is collected.
The City of Jonesboro announced Wednesday morning it would suspend sanitation service until further notice.
According to a news release shared on social media, pickup will rely on two things:
- Reliable street conditions
- Legacy Landfill being open
Currently, Legacy Landfill has reopened until 4 p.m. Wednesday, barring weather and road conditions worsening.
“Attempts to run sanitation routes late last week proved dangerous for not only drivers and their large trucks, but other motorists on the roads and cars parked along the roadside,” the city stated.
Wynne city leaders made a similar announcement Wednesday on social media, saying its garbage trucks “cannot travel on our streets at this time.”
They also cited garbage freezing in the bins as a factor in their decision.
“Donnie did try to send one load to the landfill yesterday and it was frozen in the truck upon arrival,” they posted.
According to city hall, they will continue services as soon as possible, but there would be no standard route.
“We will go where we can go when we can get there,” they stated. “The truck will probably begin running on Saturday when the temperature is warmer and things begin to thaw.”
Angela Sparks, deputy director for the Craighead County Solid Waste Disposal Authority, said Legacy Landfill and the Lake City Transfer Station would be open Saturday, Feb. 20, until 4 p.m. to allow waste disposal to catch up.
“City and commercial haulers are so far behind that we want to do our part to help them,” Sparks added.
