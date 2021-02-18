Arkansas State track & field sweeps all 4 Sun Belt weekly honors

Grace Flowers earned Women’s Field Athlete of the Week laurels after becoming just the second woman in A-State history to throw 20 meters or more in the women’s weight throw. Flowers won the event on Friday, uncorking a throw of 20.25m (66-5.25), which broke Erin Farmer’s school record of 20.00m (65-8.25) set in 2017 and also set a facility record. She also placed second in the shot put with a throw of 14.58m (47-10.0). The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native is looking to continue her run of medaling at the conference meet, ranking third in the shot put and leading the league in the weight throw.