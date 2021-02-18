Arkansas State track & field sweeps all 4 Sun Belt weekly honors

After a record-breaking day at the Division I Challenge on Friday, the Arkansas State track and field teams swept the four Sun Belt Conference weekly honors on Thursday.
Pauline Meyer was named Women’s Track Athlete of the Week for the second straight week after breaking the women’s mile school record on Friday, less than a week after shattering the school record in the 3000m. Meyer won the mile with a time of 4:50.94 while placing third in the 800m with a mark of 2:15.51. She leads the Sun Belt in both the mile and 3000m, while ranking sixth in the 800m.
Seth Waters was named Men’s Track Athlete of the Week after breaking the program’s oldest indoor record, placing third in the mile in 4:06.94 and second in the 800m with a time of 1:54.04. The Harrison, Arkansas, native enters the conference championship meet first in the mile, second in the 800m and third in the 3000m.
Grace Flowers earned Women’s Field Athlete of the Week laurels after becoming just the second woman in A-State history to throw 20 meters or more in the women’s weight throw. Flowers won the event on Friday, uncorking a throw of 20.25m (66-5.25), which broke Erin Farmer’s school record of 20.00m (65-8.25) set in 2017 and also set a facility record. She also placed second in the shot put with a throw of 14.58m (47-10.0). The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native is looking to continue her run of medaling at the conference meet, ranking third in the shot put and leading the league in the weight throw.
Carter Shell was named Men’s Field Athlete of the Week for the second time this season after another personal-best performance in the long jump. The senior captured another victory, leaping an indoor-best 7.57m (24-10.0) and retain his lead atop the Sun Belt rankings, also ranking 22nd in the NCAA.
Next, the Red Wolves will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, for the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, held Feb. 22-23 at the Birmingham CrossPlex. A-State looks to defend both the men’s and women’s crowns after sweeping the championships last season.
A-State Track and Field SBC Weekly Honors in 2021:
Camryn Newton-Smith (W Field) – Jan. 28
Jermie Walker (M Track) – Jan. 28
Lauren Beauchamp (W Field) – Feb. 4
Carter Shell (M Field) – 2x: Feb. 4, Feb. 18
Pauline Meyer (W Track) – 2x: Feb. 11, Feb. 18
Grace Flowers (W Field) – Feb. 18
Seth Waters (M Track) – Feb. 18
