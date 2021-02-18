BC Lions sign Arkansas State alum Kevin Thurmon

VANCOUVER (KAIT) - Another former Red Wolf will ply his trade north of the border.
The BC Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed defensive lineman Kevin Thurmon. The Chicago native shined for Arkansas State in 2018 & 2019. Thurmon recorded 117 tackles, 19.5 TFL, and 8 sacks in 25 total games.
The All-Sun Belt selection trained in Houston and Jonesboro this past year. Thurmon impressed pro scouts in January 2020 at the SPIRAL Tropical Bowl.
Thurmon is the 8th Red Wolf currently on a Canadian Football League roster.
Red Wolves in CFL
Justin McInnis (Saskatchewan Roughriders WR)
Justice Hansen (Saskatchewan Roughriders QB)
Money Hunter (Montreal Alouettes DB)
Chris Humes (Toronto Argonauts DB)
Ronheen Bingham (Hamilton Tiger-Cats DL)
Kyle Wilson (Hamilton Tiger-Cats LB)
Chris Odom (Calgary Stampeders DL)
Kevin Thurmon (BC Lions DL)
