Convicted felon crashes twice trying to escape arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A convicted felon with a lengthy history of arrests in two states finds himself back behind bars following a failed escape.
Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 42-year-old Jeremiah Dean Partee of Mountain Home following a brief chase Wednesday afternoon that ended with him sliding on the ice and into a ditch.
According to a news release from Sheriff John Montgomery, Partee had escaped from police in Ozark County, Missouri, after crashing a stolen vehicle in that jurisdiction.
Before 5 p.m. Wednesday, a sheriff’s deputy spotted Partee in another stolen car on Walker Road, just outside of Mountain Home.
When other officers in the area converged on him, the sheriff said Partee tried to drive past their patrol cars but slid on the ice and went into the ditch.
Partee managed to get the car out of the ditch and back onto Highway 5 North.
He then led deputies on a chase into Mountain Home.
“Partee was driving in a reckless manner at approximately 80 miles per hour and endangering other motorists,” Montgomery said.
Once again, Partee wrecked the car on First Street near Highway 628.
He reportedly ran to the Town and Country Motel and tried to hide in one of the rooms but was followed by officers who arrested him.
Partee is being held in the Baxter County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond on the following charges:
- Theft by receiving
- Fleeing
- Reckless driving
- No liability insurance
- Driving while license suspended
- Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage
- Failing to obey traffic control sign or device
The sheriff said Ozark and Howell Counties in Missouri have a hold on Partee, and additional local charges may be filed.
Montgomery added that Partee has been locked up in his jail 44 times since 1997 and has been sent to the Arkansas Department of Corrections or a Community Corrections Center at least three times. He has been incarcerated in the Missouri Department of Corrections at least twice.
