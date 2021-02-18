Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated February 17 at 7:21 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 6:05 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 17, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 314,192 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 248,855 confirmed cases
    • 65,337 probable cases
  • 300,613 recoveries
  • 8,239 active cases
    • 5,754 confirmed active cases
    • 2,485 probable active cases
  • 5,313 total deaths
    • 4,268 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,045 deaths among probable cases
  • 638 currently hospitalized
    • 250 in ICU
    • 110 on ventilators
  • 3,012,552 people total have been tested
    • 9.6% positive PCR tests
    • 18.3% positive antigen tests
  • 2,686,930 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Wednesday, Feb, 17:

  1. Garland: 100
  2. Benton: 90
  3. Washington: 86
  4. Sebastian: 59
  5. Pulaski: 47

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,764 47 2,621 96 17,462
Clay 1,658 23 1,589 45 16,068
Cleburne 1,859 46 1,747 66 19,969
Craighead 12,645 234 12,236 174 104,711
Crittenden 5,616 120 5,401 93 36,387
Cross 1,884 31 1,806 47 15,077
Greene 5,758 91 5,593 74 42,449
Independence 3,624 69 3,435 120 35,754
Jackson 3,129 25 3,071 33 22,881
Lawrence 1,987 35 1,911 41 13,602
Mississippi 5,502 116 5,273 112 35,904
Poinsett 3,050 55 2,920 75 24,325
Randolph 1,911 18 1,844 49 16,834
St. Francis 3,411 55 3,319 37 28,432
Sharp 1,510 22 1,438 50 15,256
Stone 948 13 905 30 9,845
White 7,028 207 6,718 102 46,499
Woodruff 600 12 578 10 7,683

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.

Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.

On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

