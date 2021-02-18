Feb. 18: Snow showers today, but sun on its way

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, Feb. 18. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Scattered snow showers moving across Region 8 will wind down by late-morning, followed by cloudy conditions into the afternoon.
Don’t expect much snowmelt today as we mark the 8th straight day below freezing.
Road conditions should improve as we head into the weekend thanks to sunshine.
We’ll warm above freezing this weekend with a chance of showers.
Our warming trend continues early next week with many of us flirting with the 60°F mark.

News Headlines
More snow overnight means more travel troubles this morning. Our intrepid crew of reporters is out live with a look at road conditions, plus the latest on the Winter Storm’s impact ahead at 6.
To make sure hospitals and homes stay heated, one gas company has shut off its supply to several companies in Jonesboro’s Industrial Park.
One Region 8 town remains under a boil order after a water main break forced city leaders to declare a state of emergency.

