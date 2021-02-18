Hytrol closed due to natural gas shortage

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The cold weather has led one area business to shut down.
According to company officials with Hytrol, the Jonesboro facility is closed due to the natural gas shortage.
Officials are awaiting an opportunity to reopen but have no concrete timetable.
Employees who are able to work remotely are doing so, officials said.
“Millions of people have been left in the dark throughout the United States as this severe winter weather has put significant strain on electricity and other resources. We understand the part shutting our facility down plays in helping to keep residents warm and hospitals running, and we are hopeful that this strain upon the region’s resources will ease in the coming days,” company officials said in a statement to Region 8 News.
