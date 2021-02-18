Jonesboro sanitation director killed in crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro city officials said a man who had worked for the city for years died in a single-vehicle crash.
According to a news release, Sanitation Department Director Donny Gibson died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Prescott Road.
At the time of the crash, Gibson was driving his city-issued Dodge Ram pickup truck. The release provided no other details.
Jonesboro police and fire officials are investigating the cause of the crash.
Gibson, who was 69, began working for the city in 2002. Two years later, he became the director of sanitation.
“We are shocked and saddened to learn of this tragedy,” Mayor Harold Copenhaver said. “Our hearts are with Donny’s family and loved ones. He loved his job, this city, and we’re all hurting.”
