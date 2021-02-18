PLWC not experiencing energy issues

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Although Jonesboro and Paragould are so close together, they do not share the same Regional Transmission Organization.
According to Brett Bradford, COO of Paragould Light Water and Cable, Paragould is under the control of the Southwest Power Pool.
Jonesboro CWL and Craighead Electric fall under Entergy Arkansas, which is under the direction of Midcontinental Independent System Operators (MISO).
Bradford says Southwest has had to cut energy in different cities across the state, but Paragould has been lucky to not have the problem of rolling blackouts.
However, Bradford said he does not believe it will not happen.
“We’re not sure that we’re not going to have to go to rolling blackouts, but we’re hopeful that we’ve made it this far we won’t,” Bradford said. “We have a contingency plan on what we’re going to do if we are given a directive that we need to shed some load and our first thoughts… we’re working with our industries.”
The COO said Paragould has not had a lot of outages in the area so far.
