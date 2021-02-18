Report: NEA sales tax collections continue record-breaking movement

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Both Jonesboro and Craighead County saw increases in sales tax collections in January despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, the city of Jonesboro collected $1.715 million in January, up 1.4% (roughly $23,000) from the same time in 2020.
The number also beat budget estimates by 3.2% or nearly $53,000, officials said.
The city also collected $20.036 million last year, nearly 5%, or about $970,000 more than what was collected in 2019.
Craighead County officials said the county picked up $1.950 million in sales tax revenue in January, about 2% more than what was collected in Jan. 2020, and about $23 million in tax revenues in 2020.
The 2020 amount was about 5% more than what was collected in 2019, officials said.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.