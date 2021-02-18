TRAFFIC ALERT: Dozens of vehicles stranded in snow

6:30 a.m. road conditions in Region 8
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 18, 2021 at 7:44 AM CST - Updated February 18 at 7:48 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another round of heavy snow left dozens of motorists stranded on the road.

By 7 a.m. Thursday, Jonesboro & Craighead County E911 Director Jeff Presley reported at least 19 vehicles stuck or stalled in the snow.

“This is a city-wide event,” he said. “Low-sitting cars and SUVs will high-center on snowdrifts and piles. Please, stay home if you don’t have to be out.”

Among the trouble spots he reported:

  • Pine Log Cemetery: Car in the ditch
  • Main & Nettleton: 2 cars stuck
  • Johnson & Clinton School
  • Main & Gordon: Car stuck
  • Dan & Royal: SUV stuck

Presley also urged motorists to watch for snow plows and “give them room to work.”

