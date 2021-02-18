TRAFFIC ALERT: Dozens of vehicles stranded in snow

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another round of heavy snow left dozens of motorists stranded on the road.
By 7 a.m. Thursday, Jonesboro & Craighead County E911 Director Jeff Presley reported at least 19 vehicles stuck or stalled in the snow.
“This is a city-wide event,” he said. “Low-sitting cars and SUVs will high-center on snowdrifts and piles. Please, stay home if you don’t have to be out.”
Among the trouble spots he reported:
- Pine Log Cemetery: Car in the ditch
- Main & Nettleton: 2 cars stuck
- Johnson & Clinton School
- Main & Gordon: Car stuck
- Dan & Royal: SUV stuck
Presley also urged motorists to watch for snow plows and “give them room to work.”
