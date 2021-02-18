Trooper avoids serious injury in I-40 crash

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State Police trooper avoided serious injury Wednesday morning when a semi-truck slammed into the back of his cruiser on a snow-covered highway.
According to a post on ASP’s Facebook page, Sgt. Chuck Lewis was attempting to warn motorists of congested traffic ahead on Interstate 40 near Lonoke when the crash happened.
“A vehicle crash with no injuries had begun to slow traffic 200 yards ahead of Sergeant Lewis, but traffic approaching the area was moving at speeds in excess of 50 to 60 miles per hour across ice-covered traffic lanes,” ASP said.
Trucker Joe A. Barbosa, 54, of San Antonio, Texas, apparently lost control of his 18-wheeler as he was braking.
The trailer jackknifed and slammed into the back of the patrol car with Lewis inside, spinning it into a nearby tree line.
Luckily, Lewis did not suffer any serious injuries.
According to ASP, Barbosa then drove away. Officers later stopped him in North Little Rock where he was cited with careless and prohibited driving and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
