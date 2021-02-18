Warming shelter open in New Madrid, Mo.

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - Exposure to cold can be deadly. That’s why warming shelters all over the Heartland are open and prepared to welcome guests.
“There are people that don’t have any place to sleep, or they are sleeping in houses that are abandoned. Don’t have any electricity in them or sleeping in their cars. It’s very important to have one around here.”
On-site coordinator Carolyn Anderson at the Heart 2 Help warming shelter in New Madrid said displaced individuals are always welcome.
“When they come in, we give them a nice place to sleep. At 8:30 I fix them a meal. And they have tv they can watch if they choose,” she said.
Currently, with eight spaces available, Anderson said they’re not turning away anyone who needs a warm bed.
“You know, if people come to us and say they need a place to sleep, we are here. So, we are not turning down no one,” she said.
She said, right now, the non-profit organization is using a local church for immediate shelter.
“We do have a warming center that’s coming, that’s going to be available, soon.”
It has more than 50 cots and hot meals.
“It will be more space. It will be so we can distance people because of the COVID,” she said.
They also have plenty of resources to help the displaced.
“We have all kinds of information on how we can help people get back on their feet, how to come to Christ,” she said.
The Heart to Help warming center is open from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day during inclement weather.
