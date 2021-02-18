Missing 37-year-old woman found safe, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials confirmed Kara Hawkins has been safely found.
Original Story:
The West Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Memphis, Tenn woman.
On Wednesday, Feb. 17, Kara Hawkins, 37, went missing from West Memphis, Arkansas.
Her family filed a missing person report with the West Memphis Police Department when she never returned home that day.
Police said Hawkins was last seen at approximately 12:00 p.m. in the area of 906 Ingram Blvd at Phillips 66 Gas Station.
She was with two unknown white men, according to police.
If anyone has any information on Kara Hawkins’ whereabouts please contact the West Memphis Police Department at 870-735-1210 or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.
