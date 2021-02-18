Winter weather impacts Arkansas State basketball series with Texas State

Due to impacts associated with winter weather in Texas and in northeast Arkansas, the schedules for Arkansas State men’s and women’s basketball series versus Texas State, scheduled for Feb. 19-20, have been altered.
A-State’s women were slated to travel to San Marcos to take on the Bobcats, but the series has been canceled. The games will not be rescheduled.
The men’s games in Jonesboro will not be played as scheduled. The Sun Belt Conference is looking at rescheduling the games and will make a final decision later this week as to whether or not the games will be rescheduled.
