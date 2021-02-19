A-State to resume in-classroom work Feb. 22

“The Facilities Management crew worked tirelessly throughout the storm to keep campus roads and sidewalks clear. Rising temperatures combined with the continuing work of city, county and state agencies to clear off-campus roadways should have travel to campus back to normal by Monday,” A-State officials said. “As a reminder to students, if their individual circumstances will not allow for attending class in-person, they should refer to the Provost’s Inclement Weather Policy and notify their instructors. Employees who have extenuating circumstances are asked to coordinate their return to work with their supervisors.”