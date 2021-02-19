A-State to resume in-classroom work Feb. 22

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The work of A-State crews and city, county and state authorities made the difference as A-State officials said Friday that classes would resume Monday after a winter storm pounded the area.
According to a media release from A-State, in-classroom activities and on-campus work will start Feb. 22 while on-campus dining returns to weekend hours Feb. 20.
“The Facilities Management crew worked tirelessly throughout the storm to keep campus roads and sidewalks clear. Rising temperatures combined with the continuing work of city, county and state agencies to clear off-campus roadways should have travel to campus back to normal by Monday,” A-State officials said. “As a reminder to students, if their individual circumstances will not allow for attending class in-person, they should refer to the Provost’s Inclement Weather Policy and notify their instructors. Employees who have extenuating circumstances are asked to coordinate their return to work with their supervisors.”
The Dean B. Ellis Library will be open at regular hours Saturday, while the Red W.O.L.F. Center will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with regular hours Monday.
Officials also said the employee vaccination clinic set for Saturday would go on as planned, with the event at Centennial Hall at the Reng Student Union.
