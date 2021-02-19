A-State students having fun on snow-covered campus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ve shown you several videos and pictures of children enjoying the snow this week and we can’t forget about our college students.
Many of them are away from home and have spent their time on campus with makeshift sleds and making snowmen.
The biggest thing that caught students off guard was the amount of snow that fell.
“We went out and checked my car yesterday, a couple of my friends and I did. It’s completely covered, it’s all buried in snow, so we aren’t going anywhere,” senior Tristan Bennett said. “Yesterday, it was definitely a little hard because it was still snowing and all of the sidewalks were pretty covered, so it was a bit of a hike to get over here.”
This week’s winter weather has left around 2,400 students stuck in place.
However, men worked Thursday clearing the way for those on campus, making it easy for them to gather and enjoy some fun.
“We’re planning (a) snowball fight later today and yesterday was the first time I ever played tackle football so that was fun,” senior Andy Doonan said.
Junior Amy Webb is from Frisco, Texas, an area that’s still dealing with severe weather and she’s happy to be here in Arkansas
“I would way much rather be here because my parents have had many power outages and I haven’t had any here. This is the most snow I’ve seen in my entire life.” Webb said.
Several students also left their warm spaces to grab a bite to eat in the Union, even if their favorites like Chick-fil-A aren’t open.
“They’ve been doing pretty well. I was actually surprised on how much they been able to accommodate for us, bringing their workers in and serving us,” Doonan said.
In all, from freshmen to seniors, they’ve made the most of this week.
“I’ve had a ton of great memories on campus, but definitely being snowed in for a whole week is.. it’s up there as one of my favorite memories. It’s definitely something I will be talking about for a long time,” Bennett said.
