AAA moves dates for 2021 Regional & State Basketball Tournaments

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association is allowing high school basketball teams to finish their regular season.
They announced Friday that they’re moving the dates of the Regional & State Basketball Tournaments back a week. Here‘s the statement they released:
”The Arkansas Activities Association will be moving the Regional Basketball Tournaments, the State Basketball Tournaments, and the State Basketball Finals back one week to allow conferences to finish their regular seasons and tournaments. Due to the amount of COVID-19 cancellations during the regular season, a conference tournament may be needed for correct seeding into the regional and state tournaments. Schools and conferences will need to check the updated deadlines for submitting their final seeds to the AAA. The AAA is committed to finding the most equitable solution when dealing with COVID-19 related no-contest and with unprecedented weather conditions that prevent the timely completion of the season”.
Regional Tournaments will now be held March 3rd-6th. The State Tournament will be held March 8th-15th for 1A, 2A, 3A, & 5A. The State Tournament will be held March 9th-13th for 4A & 6A.
The State Basketball Finals are now set for March 18th-20th at Bank OZK Arena.
5A East
- Canceled remainder of regular season schedule
- Conference tournament begins February 25th (Girls) & February 26th (Boys)
4A-3 Tournament
- Tips off Monday, February 22nd
1st Round
#7 Trumann at #6 Highland (Boys)
#8 Westside at #5 Pocahontas (Boys)
#8 Blytheville at #5 Westside (Girls)
#7 Highland at #6 Trumann (Girls)
4A-5 Tournament
- Tips off Tuesday, February 23rd
3A-3 Tournament
- Finish regular season Monday, February 22nd.
- District tournament tips off Tuesday, February 23rd
2A-3 Tournament
- Tips off next week (TBD date)
1A-3 Tournament
- Will resume Wednesday, February 24th
2021 Regional Basketball Tournament - March 3rd-6th
4A East Boys & Girls: Blytheville
4A North Boys & Girls: Ozark
4A South Boys & Girls: Star City
3A Region 2 Boys & Girls: Manila
3A Region 1 Boys & Girls: Bergman
3A Region 3 Boys: Central Arkansas Christian
3A Region 3 Girls: Episcopal Collegiate
3A Region 4 Boys & Girls: Prescott
2A North Boys & Girls: Rector
2A Central Boys & Girls: Melbourne
2A West Boys & Girls: Magazine
2A South Boys & Girls: Caddo Hills
1A Region 2 Boys & Girls: Izard County
1A Region 1 Boys & Girls: Lead Hill
1A Region 3: Mount Vernon-Enola
1A Region 4 Boys & Girls: Emerson
2021 State Basketball Tournament (Boys & Girls)
2A: Melbourne (March 8th-15th)
6A: Fayetteville (March 9th-13th)
5A: Hot Springs (March 8th-15th)
4A: Morrilton (March 9th-13th)
3A: Clinton (March 8th-15th)
1A: West Side Greers Ferry (March 8th-15th)
