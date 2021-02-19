Active COVID-19 cases plunge nearly 850 in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The number of active COVID-19 cases throughout Arkansas fell Friday as state officials said the number of hospitalizations and people on ventilators went up by a small amount.
According to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s tweet, there were 6,478 active cases Friday, down 845 from Thursday. State officials said 630 people remain hospitalized due to the virus, up 5 from Thursday, while 108 people were on ventilators, up 1 from Thursday.
Gov. Hutchinson said the winter weather created a slow down in vaccine distribution but noted he was asking people to get their vaccines this weekend.
“Vaccine distribution has slowed over the past week because of weather. Thanks to all who are distributing vaccines with extended hours during the Weekend Vaccination Catch-up,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “As soon as we get our 70+ largely vaccinated, we can move to other priorities.”
State officials also reported 13 additional deaths statewide Friday due to the virus.
Of the 13 deaths, two were in Region 8 - one each in Craighead and White counties.
White County was also fourth in the state in new cases, with 13 cases.
State health officials also said over 190,000 PCR and antigen tests had been given this month, while nearly 500,000 total vaccine doses have been given since the program began in December.
