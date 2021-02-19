Arkansas State men’s basketball will host Texas State Monday night

The Sun Belt Conference announced Friday that the Arkansas State men’s basketball team will host Texas State Monday night inside First National Bank Arena at 6:00 p.m.
Winter weather postponed the originally scheduled contests on Friday, Feb. 19 and Saturday, Feb. 20. The second game has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
Monday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ and can be heard across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN.
Following Monday’s contest, A-State will close out the regular season Feb. 26-27 at UT Arlington. For the latest on A-State men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMB), Facebook (/AStateMB) and Instagram (@astatemb).
