Black Ice and Freezing Fog Overnight

Any wet pavement from snowmelt will turn to ice overnight. These patches can be hard to see so watch out on the roads! More freezing fog will be possible overnight as temperatures fall to near single digits. Freezing fog can cause slick spots to develop on bridges and overpasses. We will likely break a record low for Saturday. Temperatures will likely go above freezing Saturday ending our streak of days below freezing at 11. This will be a new record as well. Sunshine will great us after the fog clears. Highs get into the 40s on Sunday as southerly winds increase. A quick round of rain will be possible later in the evening. We continue our warming trend into next week with highs in the 50s and 60s. We’ll have to watch another storm system late next week. Right now, most of us look too warm for wintry weather.