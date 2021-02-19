Busted pipes at Caruthersville, Mo. apartment complex left some tenants homeless

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Busted pipes at an apartment complex left tenants without a home.
“People is without homes right now, and basically they have to just live without.”
Something Taven Apartments resident Brittney Ellis knows very well.
“The landlord won’t come fix nothing, and, like, she just won’t. No matter how many times you call her or text her or nothing.”
Ellis said she called numerous times to have things fixed.
“Holes in my ceiling, leakage, my toilet clogging. She said because sticks getting stuck in the drain. My toilet faucet thing has broken off but it’s rust. And, rats and mice, they eat up everything. I have to put cement and concrete down.”
She said the bursting of the water pipes leaving residents with a place to stay was the last straw.
“The water pipes busted behind me,” she said. “It wasn’t literally my apartment, but it could’ve affected my apartment. And I do have friends and family members out here that did get affected by it.”
One of the neighbors said on Thursday that apartment management came in and fixed some of the plumbing and also turned the water back on for several of the Taven Apartment residents
We reached out to the manager of the Taven Apartments, but they were not available to comment.
