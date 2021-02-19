Coach goes the extra mile to create a fun snow day for local kids

CHERRY VALLEY, Ark. (KAIT) - A few kids in Cherry Valley had fun in the snow Thursday. One Cross County coach is really going out of his way to make sure local kids have fun in the snow.
Richard Havner was out Thursday at Cherry Valley City Park pulling kids on a boat with his four-wheeler.
Havner brought his sons out, and a few students got in on the fun too. The kids had a blast!
Havner says that he just wanted the kids to have some fun. It’s been a tough time with COVID-19, and they needed a break from virtual learning.
“And they’ve been locked in their house. And it’s just good to do some extra things and enjoy it because we don’t see it very often like this in Arkansas,” said Havner.
Chase Havner says he’s happy to be able to share the fun with other kids around the neighborhood.
“I flipped a couple of times but still fun. You don’t need to be locked up in the house when there’s snow. People need to have fun,” said Chase.
Richard says that a lot of kids around town don’t have four-wheelers or sleds. He says he didn’t have much growing up either that’s why he wants to share the fun and make a memorable snow day.
