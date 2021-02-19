Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated February 19 at 5:17 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 5:00 p.m., Friday, Feb. 19, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 314,713 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 249,176 confirmed cases
    • 65,537 probable cases
  • 302,872 recoveries
  • 6,478 active cases
    • 4,518 confirmed active cases
    • 1,960 probable active cases
  • 5,336 total deaths
    • 4,287 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,049 deaths among probable cases
  • 630 currently hospitalized
    • 237 in ICU
    • 108 on ventilators
  • 3,021,279 people total have been tested
    • 9.6% positive PCR tests
    • 18.2% positive antigen tests
  • 2,695,142 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Friday, Feb. 19:

  1. Washington: 42
  2. Benton: 24
  3. Pulaski: 15
  4. White: 13
  5. Pope: 12

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,769 41 2,632 96 17,557
Clay 1,660 20 1,593 46 16,139
Cleburne 1,862 36 1,760 66 20,029
Craighead 12,655 199 12,280 175 105,022
Crittenden 5,620 87 5,438 93 36,643
Cross 1,885 26 1,812 47 15,088
Greene 5,761 61 5,626 74 42,579
Independence 3,642 63 3,459 120 35,999
Jackson 3,128 21 3,074 33 22,884
Lawrence 1,991 31 1,919 41 13,628
Mississippi 5,507 89 5,305 112 35,954
Poinsett 3,052 47 2,930 75 24,360
Randolph 1,913 12 1,852 49 17,031
St. Francis 3,412 36 3,339 37 28,454
Sharp 1,511 20 1,441 50 15,284
Stone 948 7 911 30 9,861
White 7,046 168 6,772 105 46,647
Woodruff 604 9 585 10 7,691

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Feb. 18 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 17 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 16 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 15 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 14 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 13 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 12 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 11 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 10 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 9 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 8 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 7 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 6 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 5 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 4 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 3 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 2 Updates and Stories:

Feb. 1 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 31 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 30 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 29 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 28 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 27 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 26 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 25 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 24 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 23 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 22 Updates and Stories:

Jan. 21 Updates and Stories:

Earlier Stories:

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.

Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.

On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.