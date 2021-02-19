Feb. 19: Watch for slick spots

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, Feb. 19. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Watch for slick spots this morning as yesterday’s snowmelt froze on sidewalks and staircases, along with untreated streets and highways.
Later today, Jonesboro could tie 1942′s record for consecutive days below the freezing mark.
Plentiful sunshine will lead to quite a bit of snowmelt across Region 8.
Looking ahead to the overnight, conditions become favorable for dense freezing fog.
This fog may hang around through mid-morning on Saturday.
Our next cold front on Sunday will bring scattered showers but will not affect temperatures much at all.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
While this week’s winter storm has been brutal for those who work outside, it has not stopped first responders from doing their jobs and saving lives.
With tow trucks working nonstop, a group of Northeast Arkansas residents hopped in their Jeeps and helped stranded motorists.
If you planned to fly out of Memphis today, there’s been a change of plans. The runways are clear but a lack of water pressure has grounded all flights.
Consecutive snowstorms and a pandemic are not stopping KAIT and the Jonesboro Radio Group from holding today’s 23rd annual Have-A-Heart Wishathon. To make a pledge, call 870-933-8700 or click here.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Plus, we have live team coverage of the current road conditions.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.