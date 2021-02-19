Man wanted for murder in Sikeston, considered armed and dangerous

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man wanted for murder is believed to be armed and dangerous.
The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is currently looking for Kyle Martinez Johnson, 28, of Sikeston. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Sikeston police found Johnson’s car on Friday afternoon at an apartment complex on the corner of Apache Drive and Montgomery Street.
SWAT team members went inside, but did not find Johnson.
Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen said they’ll keep searching for him.
Johnson was charged with murder second, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
A bond has not been set.
According to police, they were called to a shooting at William at Carroll Streets around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 18.
When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old Sikeston man dead with a single gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was identified as 19-year-old Jacob Moore of Sikeston.
The SEMO Major Case Squad was activated. Investigators identified a suspect as Kyle Johnson after talking to several people.
According to police, they learned there was an altercation between Johnson and another person. They told police Moore walked up to the two men and was shot in the chest.
Moore’s mother, Jalanda Fennell, told us he was not the fighting type. She said he always wanted to help others.
“I mean, he was the type that if he saw an old person in the grocery store bagging their groceries, he would go over and help them and take them to the car for the. That’s the kind of stuff that he did,” she said.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711.
