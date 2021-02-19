MLGW boil water advisory now in effect for City of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light Gas and Water issued a boil water advisory for the city of Memphis Thursday.
Due to recent water main breaks and freezing temperatures, MLGW customers are expected to conserve and boil water until Monday afternoon.
“We’re not keeping up. I can tell you that right now,” said Alonzo Weaver, MLGW Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.
MLGW had asked customers to start conserving water on Wednesday. While the efforts have helped, they haven’t been enough.
The boil water advisory is precautionary and is required by TDEC when the water pressure gets below 20 pounds per square inch. The pressure has gotten below 20 gallons per square inch in certain areas across the Mid-South.
Low water pressure could invite harmful bacteria to affect the water quality.
Children, seniors and people with weak immune systems are vulnerable to the harmful bacteria.
Here are a few tips on boiling water:
- Boil water for at least three minutes.
- Buy bottled water, if you can.
- Short showers instead of baths.
- Delay washing clothes for a few days.
- Don’t let the water run while shaving or brushing your teeth.
- Boil water and put in a pitcher and cool.
- Delay washing clothes and dishes in the dishwasher.
“Keeping the pressure up keeps contaminants out of the pipes,” said Weaver. “I’m not saying there’s any contaminants in it but when it gets below 20, you start questioning could it possibly happen.”
Weaver said that the big issue is that more than 250 water main breaks throughout the city have caused MLGW’s reservoir to lose more water than it’s able to produce.
If the water pressure does not recover quickly, it could cause the system to crash.
“We don’t want that to happen,” said Weaver. “We want people to do what I know they are capable of doing which is conserve water, minimize their usage and we can get through all this.”
As the lines thaw, more water main breaks are likely, which could make the situation worse before it gets better.
MLGW customers are asked not to do laundry, use the dishwasher or let the water run through noon on Monday.
It is important to note that Collierville, Germantown Bartlett and Millington residents have their own water systems and are not included in the boil water order.
Streets inside Millington city limits that are affected by the Precautionary Boil Water Advisory include:
- Carter Rd.
- Lucy Community Streets Cuba-Millington
- Amhearst Rd (from VFW to Quito Rd.)
- Boone Wood CV.
- Quito Rd.
- Chase Rd. (from Shelby Rd. to Tipton County Line)
- Dower Rd.
- Julie CV
- Endahwin Cove
- Souderland Dr.
- Etta Rd.
- Souderland CV
- Fern Rd.
- Isom Cove
- Home Acres Rd.
- Rams Horn Dr.
- IC Road Rams Horn CV
- Lelah Lane Wind Brook Dr.
- Lucy Rd. Watercrest Dr.
- Main Road Oakhurst Ave.
- Shane Rd.
- Springton Ave.
- Southworth St.
- Willow Brook St. (South of Sykes)
- Wortham Rd.
MLGW will notify its customers when the boil water notice is no longer in effect.
