Traffic Alert: Watch for black ice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The snow may have stopped falling, but the roads are just as slick, if not more dangerous, because of black ice.
According to Meteorologist Bryan McCormick, snow that had melted Thursday froze overnight on streets and highways.
Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry spent the morning in the Region 8 StormTracker traveling area roads and highways. He said what might look like a wet patch on the road is actually black ice.
Just after 5:30 a.m., Jonesboro & Craighead County E911 Director Jeff Presley began reporting crashes possibly caused by black ice and warned motorists to use caution:
- 5:33 a.m. 1700-block of Easley Lane: Overturned car
- 5:35 a.m. East Johnson & Paragould Drive: Car in the ditch
- 6:27 a.m. 3600-block of Race Street (in front of Allen Park Center): Crash reported
