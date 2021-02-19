‘We may have to leave the truck to get the patient;’ Emerson and Medic One battle tough winter weather week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - First responders have had to brave the elements and the road conditions this week, including paramedics and ambulance services.
Medic One Director of Operations Tim Brickell says the conditions have been brutal and ambulances have run into a few hiccups, but that hasn’t stopped them from helping those in need.
“It’s been quite a challenge,” Brickell said. “We’ve had lots of weather in the past that’s tested us but not like this has... We’ve been stuck several times.”
Becky McAdoo, the manager paramedic for Emerson, says while their ambulances are equipped with tire chains to handle the snow, they still got stuck a few times.
Regardless of the road conditions and the increase in calls, McAdoo says their team will be able to handle it and get to wherever they need to go.
“They have been troopers,” McAdoo said. “[They are] coming into work, doing their job, and just helping out where they can.”
Medic One said as a result of road conditions, they had to limit travel to surrounding areas, but the snow-covered roads didn’t keep them from answering every call that came their way.
“There are some places that just are not passable, we may have to leave the truck to get the patient,” Brickell said. “We try not to do any at night when the roads are so hazardous unless it’s just an absolute emergency that they have to go.”
As a result of the storm, the National Guard was called in to assist Emerson and Medic One with rescue efforts.
The weather didn’t shake that commitment to be there when the public needs them the most.
“They’ve been out late at night when it was coldest, when it was below zero, and taking care of patients,” Brickell said. “[They’re] just doing what they are trained to do.”
