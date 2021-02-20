Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop, as state reaches 500,000 vaccine doses given

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw drops Saturday in active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the number of people on ventilators as state officials stress the need for people to reschedule their vaccination doses due to the winter weather.
According to a tweet from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas fell by 400 to 6,078. The number of hospitalizations fell 25 to 605, while 103 people were on ventilators, down five from Friday.
Gov. Hutchinson said the state saw 517 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, with increases in vaccine distribution compared to the day before.
“I expect this trend to continue with roads clearing throughout the state and our weekend vaccination catch-up,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
The state had 315,230 total COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, while the death toll from the virus increased 12 to 5,348.
Of the 12 deaths statewide, four were reported in Region 8 - two deaths in Craighead County and one death each in Cleburne and Crittenden counties.
No Region 8 counties were in the Top 5 in new cases, with Washington County first in the state with 61 new cases.
State health officials say nearly 200,000 PCR and antigen tests have been given so far this month.
Overall, the state has also given out 505,605 total vaccine doses since December.
Earlier in the day, Gov. Hutchinson said on social media that people can work to reschedule their vaccination appointments in the aftermath of the winter weather.
