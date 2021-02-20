Arkansas State track & field looks to sweep Sun Belt Indoors again

“We’ve had a really good indoor season,” said head coach Dr. Jim Patchell. “Probably performance wise one of the best we’ve had in a while. We’ve had several school records fall. I feel really good about where we are. We are physically ready to perform at our best. We just have to make sure we’re mentally ready to do that. I told the kids on the team it’s easier to get to the top than it is to stay at the top. And where you really know you have something rolling is where you can repeat success and repeat it and repeat it. So hopefully we’re in that mode now.”