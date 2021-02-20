Arkansas State track & field looks to sweep Sun Belt Indoors again

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Temps are cold outside but Red Wolves track & field is red hot inside.
Arkansas State looks for another Sun Belt Championship sweep.
“We’ve had a really good indoor season,” said head coach Dr. Jim Patchell. “Probably performance wise one of the best we’ve had in a while. We’ve had several school records fall. I feel really good about where we are. We are physically ready to perform at our best. We just have to make sure we’re mentally ready to do that. I told the kids on the team it’s easier to get to the top than it is to stay at the top. And where you really know you have something rolling is where you can repeat success and repeat it and repeat it. So hopefully we’re in that mode now.”
Lauren Beauchamp, Camryn Newton Smith, Pauline Meyer, Grace Flowers, Jermie Walker, Seth Waters, & Carter Shell have all won Sun Belt weekly honors this season.
“Our goal is to have a balanced program where we’re scoring points in every single event. Top to bottom, it’s a very good group. I’m proud for what they’ve done, it makes it fun to coach. Everybody knows the tradition that we have. The vast majority of the kids on the team now have won several championships. So they know what it’s like.”
The Sun Belt Indoor Championships are Monday & Tuesday at the Birmingham Crossplex. The competition will air on ESPN+ Monday at 4:30pm and Tuesday at 2:00pm. You can view live results & the event schedule here.
