Blytheville feeds students amid snowstorm

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Although Blytheville School District has been closed due to inclement weather, it did not stop school officials from ensuring that their students’ needs were met.
Earlier this week, the accumulation of ice and snow made the roads in town impassible. The conditions concerned the district on how they planned on taking care of their students.
With help from several volunteers and a couple of 4x4 trucks, Blytheville Schools was able to take care of their students by helping to feed them.
Sally Cooke, the school district’s director of curriculum, says the care of their students is their priority.
“The emotional needs and the physical needs of our children are always top of mind because we know if we can’t have students that have been well fed and well taken care of and have resources they need,” Cooke said. “They’re not going to be as strong of a learner.”
Blytheville School District also plans to work closely with police to come up with a readiness plan to take care of their students in conditions similar to the recent snowstorm.
