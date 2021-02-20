Blytheville Primary School to continue virtual learning Monday due to water, building issues

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville Primary School will be continuing its virtual learning Monday as crews continue to work on water and building issues at the school.
According to a post on the Blytheville School District Facebook page, problems with water pipes and awnings are the cause for the change.
“Due to the winter weather, we had some water pipes burst and a couple of awnings fall from the weight of the snow. Repairs will still be going on Monday, February 22, so students will continue to be virtual,” school officials said in the post.
Officials said teachers will be uploading a phonics and math lesson for students Monday at the primary school.
The change only impacts the primary school and all other campuses will be in session Monday.
Officials also said there will be no Tenaris afterschool program Monday at the primary school.
