Blytheville Primary School to continue virtual learning Monday due to water, building issues

Blytheville Primary School to continue virtual learning Monday due to water, building issues
The Blytheville Primary School will be continuing its virtual learning Monday as crews continue to work on water and building issues at the school.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 20, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST - Updated February 20 at 10:31 AM

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blytheville Primary School will be continuing its virtual learning Monday as crews continue to work on water and building issues at the school.

According to a post on the Blytheville School District Facebook page, problems with water pipes and awnings are the cause for the change.

“Due to the winter weather, we had some water pipes burst and a couple of awnings fall from the weight of the snow. Repairs will still be going on Monday, February 22, so students will continue to be virtual,” school officials said in the post.

At this time all other campuses expect to be open Monday. Only Primary Pre-K-2 will be virtual.

Posted by Blytheville School District on Friday, February 19, 2021

Officials said teachers will be uploading a phonics and math lesson for students Monday at the primary school.

The change only impacts the primary school and all other campuses will be in session Monday.

Officials also said there will be no Tenaris afterschool program Monday at the primary school.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.