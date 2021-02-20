Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated February 20 at 4:01 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 3:50 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 315,230 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 249,492 confirmed cases
    • 65,738 probable cases
  • 303,777 recoveries
  • 6,078 active cases
    • 4,165 confirmed active cases
    • 1,913 probable active cases
  • 5,348 total deaths
    • 4,298 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,050 deaths among probable cases
  • 605 currently hospitalized
    • 223 in ICU
    • 103 on ventilators
  • 3,027,054 people total have been tested
    • 9.6% positive PCR tests
    • 18.1% positive antigen tests
  • 2,700,382 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Saturday, Feb. 20:

  1. Washington: 61
  2. Pulaski: 60
  3. Benton: 39
  4. Faulkner: 35
  5. Sebastian: 32

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,777 44 2,637 96 17,618
Clay 1,661 17 1,597 46 16,219
Cleburne 1,863 29 1,767 67 20,111
Craighead 12,674 191 12,305 177 105,261
Crittenden 5,624 76 5,452 94 36,661
Cross 1,889 27 1,815 47 15,101
Greene 5,765 55 5,636 74 42,649
Independence 3,644 57 3,467 120 36,285
Jackson 3,128 20 3,075 33 22,901
Lawrence 1,994 31 1,922 41 13,656
Mississippi 5,512 73 5,326 112 35,980
Poinsett 3,052 42 2,935 75 24,388
Randolph 1,921 19 1,853 49 17,106
St. Francis 3,412 28 3,347 37 28,455
Sharp 1,511 18 1,443 50 15,294
Stone 950 8 912 30 9,875
White 7,055 155 6,794 105 46,722
Woodruff 611 14 587 10 7,692

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday, March 11, the first “presumptive case” of coronavirus in the state.

Jonesboro and Craighead County leaders met Thursday, March 5, to discuss their coronavirus plans.

On Tuesday, March 10, leaders in West Memphis and Crittenden County met to discuss coronavirus prevention efforts. Crittenden County Emergency Management Coordinator Bud Spears said the county has a pandemic plan but there is no reason to implement it at this time.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told state agencies to develop contingency plans for a possible outbreak.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

