Light Rain Sunday Night

We broke Saturday’s record low of 13°F set in 1958 as temperatures once again fell into the single digits. Jonesboro’s streak of below-freezing temperatures came to an end. We’ve been at or below freezing since 7 am on February 9th. 270 hours later, we rose above freezing! We were just one day away from beating the record for the longest stretch of days below freezing. Highs get into the 40s on Sunday as southerly winds increase. Clouds increase as a quick round of rain brings a few tenths of an inch of rain. No winter weather this time around. We continue our warming trend into next week with highs in the 50s. We’ll have to watch another storm system next weekend and the threat of heavy rain.